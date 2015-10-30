‘Longmire’ Gets Fifth Season on Netflix

Longmire will return for a fifth season on Netflix, the OTT service announced on Facebook.

“We've never been one to back down from a fight,” posted Netflix before announcing the new season.

Netflix grabbed the western drama after it was canceled by A&E in the summer of 2014 following three seasons. The fourth season debuted Sept. 10, and Longmire’s producers raved about the creative freedom afforded at Netflix.

The series is based on novels by Craig Johnson about a Wyoming sheriff with a jurisdiction adjacent to a Native American reservation.

Netflix did not say when the new season would begin.