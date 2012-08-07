London Olympics: Telemundo's First Eight Days Double Beijing
Throughout the first eight days of its coverage of the 2012 London Olympics, Telemundo Media doubled its total viewership of the 2008 Beijing Games. The Telemundo Olympic broadcast delivered a cumulative viewership of 13.8 million viewers, a 22% increase over Beijing through the same time period.
On Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29, Telemundo was the most-viewed Spanish-language network, far outpacing Univision. Saturday's coverage from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (ET) averaged 854,000 viewers, and Sunday averaged 775,000 viewers from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. The Aug. 4 broadcast of the Mexico-Senegal soccer match drew 1.3 million viewers and 817,000 A18-49.
Telemundo Media's digital properties have also performed strongly, drawing 706,000 visitors from July 25 to Aug 4. This generated 841,000 total visits (324% more than Beijing) with 999,000 streams (556% more than Beijing) and 8.6 million page views (288% more than Beijing).
