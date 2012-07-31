London Olympics: NBC Sports Net Tops Viewership Record Twice Over Weekend

While NBC is experiencing ratings gold throughout the first four days of the 2012 London Olympics, its sister station, the NBC Sports Network, broke its viewership record twice.

Saturday's Olympic coverage averaged 1.1 million viewers from 4 a.m. - 8 p.m. (ET), which was the most-watched day in network history, until the next day. Sunday's coverage was seen by an average of 1.2 million viewers from 4 a.m.-7:06 p.m. (ET), a 10% increase from Saturday.

NBC Sports Network's cable siblings MSNBC and CNBC are also experiencing ratings growth from 2008's Beijing Games. MSNBC is up 46% in the 7 a.m.-noon (ET) daypart and up 44% from noon-5 p.m. (ET). CNBC, meanwhile, is up 24% from Beijing through the first weekend.

Bravo's first two days of Tennis coverage marked the highest weekend average viewership from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. since 2007.