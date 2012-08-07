London Olympics: NBC Sports Net Breaks Viewership Record for Third Time

The 2012 London Olympics continue to shatter broadcast records.

Buoyed by its Olympic coverage, NBC Sports Network averaged 956,000 viewers (6-3 a.m. ET) on Monday, making it the most-watched total day ever in network history. Strictly for its Olympic coverage, which aired from 4 a.m.-8 p.m. (ET), the network averaged 1.21 million viewers, its best ever for that daypart.

Monday's coverage featured the USA women's soccer team's thrilling semi-final victory over Canada, and the USA men's basketball team's win over Argentina. From 2:45-7 p.m. ET -- when both

games aired back to back -- NBC Sports Network averaged 3.06 million

viewers.

This was the third time during these Games that NBC Sports Network has set a viewership record.

NBC Sports Network will broadcast the women's soccer gold medal game between the U.S and Japan on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. (ET).