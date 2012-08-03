London Olympics: Digital Coverage Well Outpacing Beijing With 75 Million Video Streams

Much like its television coverage, NBCU's digital coverage of the 2012 London Olympics is outpacing Beijing.

Through the first seven days of the Games, there have a been a total of 75 million video streams, up 182% over Beijing. Of those 75 million, 34 million were live, more than the entire Beijing Olympics. Those 75 million streams made up 9.6 million hours (6.3 million of them live) of total video, up 129%.

Five events have surpassed the one-million live stream mark, with Tuesday's women's gymnastics team gold medal final (1.5 million) leading the way.

Four of those five were availabe only to cable, satellite and telco customers who verified their accounts. Of the top 10 most-watched Olympic live streams, nine are from these Games.

Cable, satellite, and telco customers have verified 6.2 million devices either on NBCOlympics.com or on the "NBC Olympics Live Extra" app, which is believed to be the most device verifications ever for a single event in TV Everywhere history.

On the Web, NBCOlympics.com had 744 million page views with 31.1 million unique vistors. On mobile, there have been over six million downloads of the "NBC Olympics Live Extra" and "NBC Olympics" apps.

"We believed heading into these Games that if we could surround the consumer with as many touch points as possible -- such as live streaming every athletic competition online, on mobile and on tablet -- then we could increase consumption and engagement, not only on digital, but on television as well," said Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics. "The result has been record-setting viewership, traffic and engagement on all of our platforms. We could not be more satisfied and are looking forward to continuing to extend access to these incredible Games on multiple screens."