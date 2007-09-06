Lombardo, Tellem, Wong Added to Paley Center Board

The Paley Center for Media (formerly The Museum of Television & Radio) appointed HBO’s Michael Lombardo, CBS’ Nancy Tellem and Lifetime Entertainment Services’ Andrea Wong to its Los Angeles board of governors.

Lombardo is president of the programming group and West Coast operations for HBO; Tellem is president of CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group; and Wong is president and CEO of Lifetime Entertainment Services.

The board is co-chaired by News Corp.’s Peter Chernin, CBS’ Leslie Moonves and Capital Research and Management’s Gordon Crawford.

“We are pleased to have Michael, Nancy and Andrea join the L.A. board of governors and look forward to working closely with them and the rest of the board to make the Paley Center an even more integral part of the Los Angeles entertainment community,” president and CEO Pat Mitchell said.