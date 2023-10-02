‘Loki,’ ‘Chucky,’ Return to TV: What’s Premiering This Week (September 2-8)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies, and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Several high-profile original series will return to the air while the Halloween season launches with several horror-themed movie debuts this week.
Disney Plus on October 5, will launch the second season of its Marvel Studios-produced drama series Loki. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the “God of Mischief” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he continues to navigate and unlock the secrets to the multiverse.
Syfy and USA on October 4 will debut the third season of its horror series Chucky, based on the killer doll of the Child’s Play film franchise. The new season finds Chucky causing havoc inside the White House, according to the networks.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of October 2-8. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
October 2, Appendage (horror movie), Hulu
October 4, Beckham (documentary), Netflix
October 5, Everything Now (drama), Netflix
October 5, Our Flag Means Death (returning series) Max
October 5, Monster High 2 (movie), Paramount Plus
October 6, Totally Killer (horror movie), Prime Video
October 6, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (movie), Paramount Plus
October 6, Fair Play (movie), Netflix
October 8, 90 Day Fiancé (returning series), TLC
October 8, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (drama movie), Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
