‘Loki,’ ‘Chucky,’ Return to TV: What’s Premiering This Week (September 2-8)

Several high-profile original series will return to the air while the Halloween season launches with several horror-themed movie debuts this week.

Disney Plus on October 5, will launch the second season of its Marvel Studios-produced drama series Loki. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the “God of Mischief” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he continues to navigate and unlock the secrets to the multiverse.

Syfy and USA on October 4 will debut the third season of its horror series Chucky, based on the killer doll of the Child’s Play film franchise. The new season finds Chucky causing havoc inside the White House, according to the networks.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of October 2-8. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

October 2, Appendage (horror movie), Hulu

October 4, Beckham (documentary), Netflix

October 5, Everything Now (drama), Netflix

October 5, Our Flag Means Death (returning series) Max

October 5, Monster High 2 (movie), Paramount Plus

October 6, Totally Killer (horror movie), Prime Video

October 6, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (movie), Paramount Plus

October 6, Fair Play (movie), Netflix

October 8, 90 Day Fiancé (returning series), TLC

October 8, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (drama movie), Showtime