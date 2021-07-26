Syfy Rolls Out Trailer for ‘Chucky’ Series
Horror series based on ‘Child’s Play’ movie franchise debuts Oct. 12
Syfy on Sunday released the first trailer for its upcoming horror series Chucky, based on the Child’s Play killer doll movie franchise.
The series, debuting Oct. 12 on Syfy and USA Network, follows high school teenager Jake (Zackary Arthur) who stumbles across a familiar-looking doll at a local yard sale. Soon the town is forced to grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets, according to the network.
Chucky is executive produced by Child's Play creator Don Mancini, David Kirshner, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund.
Read Also: NBCU Gears Up for Olympics
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.