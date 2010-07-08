Lohan Sentencing Sets Streaming Record on TMZ.com

Nearly 2.3

million people tuned in to TMZ.com's live stream of Lindsay Lohan's day in

court on Tuesday, July 6, in which Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marsha

Revel sentenced the troubled starlet to 90 days in jail and 90 days at an

in-patient rehab program.

That's

by far the largest number of live streams ever delivered by TMZ.com. Prior to

this, the site's best days were during a previous Lohan hearing on May 24, in

which 845,000 people streamed video on the site, and on June 25, 2009, when

Michael Jackson died.

"The

interesting thing is that people are typically on the site from five to seven

minutes at a time, but yesterday they were on the site for 16.3 minutes," said

TMZ Executive Producer Harvey Levin. "People could literally not take their

eyes off this. It was one of the most compelling court hearings I've ever

seen."

TMZ.com

offered a live stream of Lohan's hearing, which ended with her in tears. The

stream came from the in-court pool, which was the one feed allowed by Judge

Revel. TMZ.com featured the stream in a frame on the Web site, while

surrounding it with posts, polls and photos. A poll that the site posted on

Tuesday afternoon quickly had 100,000 responses. That had ballooned to nearly

800,000 by this afternoon.

"It's

all part of the TMZ experience," said Levin. "We're not a site that only has

videos or only has photos or only has text -- we have all of it. The site is an

Internet production. Over time, we've figured a lot of it out. Yesterday was a

complicated one and the whole team here did really well."