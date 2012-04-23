Lohan to Portray Taylor in Lifetime's 'Liz & Dick' Telepic

Lifetime Television says Lindsay Lohan is set to star as Elizabeth Taylor in the women's targeted network's original movie, Liz & Dick.

The troubled actress will portray the screen icon's historic romance/marriage with actor Richard Burton, which played out before the paparazzi. "The marriage of the century" played out entirely in front of the global press from the time they met on the set of the theatrical Cleopatra, left their respective spouses, married and divorced, only to remarry and divorce once again. .

Principal photography on the telepic will begin in early June in Los Angeles, according to Rob Sharenow, executive VP, programming, at Lifetime Networks.

"I have always admired and had enormous respect for Elizabeth Taylor. She was not only an incredible actress but an amazing woman as well," said Lohan. "I am very honored to have been asked to play this role."

Sharenow shared this comment: "We are thrilled Lindsay will portray beloved Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor. She is one of the rare actresses who possesses the talent, beauty and intrigue to capture the spirit of such a provocative icon."

Liz & Dick will be produced by Larry A. Thompson Productions, Inc. Larry A. Thompson (Amish Grace, Lucy & Desi) will serve as executive producer, with Christopher Monger (Temple Grandin) writing.