Logo TV, BBC Worldwide to Produce Dramas

Logo TV and BBC Worldwide will team to develop two dramas created by famed writer Russell Davies, Logo announced Tuesday.

The two series, Cucumber and Banana, will have interwoven storylines, with Cucumber following the lives of lead character Henry Best and his longtime boyfriend, and Banana chronicling several young people revolving around Best’s world, said network officials.

“Whether he’s reinventing Doctor Who for a whole new generation, or creating riveting gay and lesbian characters on the original Queer as Folk, Russell T Davies always pushes television forward,” said Stephen Friedman, president of MTV and Logo TV. “Cucumber and Banana are groundbreaking for the way they show intertwined narratives from two generations’ different perspectives. Even more importantly, the shows tell hilarious, incisive and very human stories.”

