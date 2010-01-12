Logo Sets Original Programming Course In 2010 With Four New Shows
Logo, MTV Networks' entertainment network for gays and their
families and friends, has set an aggressive programming slate with four new
shows slated for a 2010 debut.
RuPaul's Drag U is
among the new crop. The show follows Ru
and other drag queens as they give a lift to the looks and lives of people in
need of some assistance. The show
premieres in July.
The Robert Verdi Show
Starring Robert Verdi tracks Verdi, which follows the high-stress life of
the "stylist of the stars" and his creative team. It debuts Feb. 10. The second season of RuPaul's Drag Race has already been picked up and will premiere
Feb. 1.
The Arrangement follows
the action of a floral design competition and premieres in October.
Rounding out the lineup is Kept, a project that looks at gay men in New York who aspire to be "kept" by another
man. Kept
also debuts in October.
The network has also ordered new episodes of returning
series such as Beautiful People, Exes
& Ohs, Real Momentum, and The Big
Gay Sketch Show.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.