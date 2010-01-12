Logo Sets Original Programming Course In 2010 With Four New Shows

Logo, MTV Networks' entertainment network for gays and their

families and friends, has set an aggressive programming slate with four new

shows slated for a 2010 debut.

RuPaul's Drag U is

among the new crop. The show follows Ru

and other drag queens as they give a lift to the looks and lives of people in

need of some assistance. The show

premieres in July.

The Robert Verdi Show

Starring Robert Verdi tracks Verdi, which follows the high-stress life of

the "stylist of the stars" and his creative team. It debuts Feb. 10. The second season of RuPaul's Drag Race has already been picked up and will premiere

Feb. 1.

The Arrangement follows

the action of a floral design competition and premieres in October.

Rounding out the lineup is Kept, a project that looks at gay men in New York who aspire to be "kept" by another

man. Kept

also debuts in October.

The network has also ordered new episodes of returning

series such as Beautiful People, Exes

& Ohs, Real Momentum, and The Big

Gay Sketch Show.