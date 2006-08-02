Logo Series Explores Brotherly Bond

Logo has greenlighted reality series Jacob & Joshua: Nemesis Rising, which follows musicians (and twin brothers) Jacob and Joshua Miller of the pop/rock group Nemesis. The series, which will premiere on Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, tracks the Montana-raised twins as they try to make it big in the music industry and go public about their orientation (both are gay).

To promote the series, Logo will offer digital, wireless and online features including downloadable episodes, cast interviews and behind-the-scenes footage at LOGOonline.com.

Along with Logo, Nemesis is also produced by Stiletto Television. Executive producers are Stiletto’s Mark C. Grove, Garry C. Kief, and Troy P. Queen.