Logo’s ‘Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul’ Starts June 29

A six-episode run of Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul starts up on Logo June 29. The show, hosted by RuPaul, features pop culture trivia. According to Logo, “You don’t need to be gay to play, but it sure does help!”

Regular panelists on the show include Carson Kressley and singer Michelle Visage, and there’s a rotating panel of former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants. Guest panelists for the new season include Kristen Johnston of TV Land series The Exes, comedian Michelle Buteau, Cheyenne Jackson of American Horror Story and Gretchen Rossi of Real Housewives of O.C.

Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Kate Fisher and RuPaul Charles the executive producers. Chris McCarthy, Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola are executive producers for Logo.

Other World of Wonder shows include Million Dollar Listing and Andy Cohen’s Then and Now on Bravo.

Logo is part of Viacom’s Music & Entertainment Group.