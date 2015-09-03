Logo, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Celebrate 30 Year Anniversary of ‘The Golden Girls’

Logo and RuPaul’s Drag Race are teaming up to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of The Golden Girls.

The “30 Isn’t a Drag” marathon will feature 30 hours of Golden Girls with appearances by Drag Race’s Delta Work as Dorothy Zbornak, Pandora Boxx as Rose Nylund, Shangela as Sophia Petrillo and Willam as Blanche Devereaux.

The quartet will talk cheesecake and their favorite moments from 30 episodes of the sitcom, which will air back-to-back starting Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. ET and then repeat through Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. ET.

“30 Isn’t a Drag” will also include online-only content on Logo and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Facebook and Twitter.