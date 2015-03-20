Logo Renews ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for Eighth Season

Logo renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race for an eighth season, the network announced Friday.

Production on the season will begin immediately with a casting call for participants.

The seventh season premiered to a 20% increase from the previous season’s premiere among adults 18-49.

“Logo is like the Jay Z to my Beyonce,” said RuPaul Charles, executive producer and star of the series. “I was a star before we met, but together we have raised the bar to new heights, and created a brand that has taken over the world.”

The series is produced by World of Wonder Productions.