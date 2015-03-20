Logo Renews ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for Eighth Season
By Luke McCord
Logo renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race for an eighth season, the network announced Friday.
Production on the season will begin immediately with a casting call for participants.
The seventh season premiered to a 20% increase from the previous season’s premiere among adults 18-49.
“Logo is like the Jay Z to my Beyonce,” said RuPaul Charles, executive producer and star of the series. “I was a star before we met, but together we have raised the bar to new heights, and created a brand that has taken over the world.”
The series is produced by World of Wonder Productions.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.