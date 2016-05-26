Logo Premieres Two Documentaries This Summer

Fresh off its first Daytime Emmy award for the documentary Matt Shepard Is a Friend of Mine, Logo will premiere two new documentaries this summer. Out of Iraq, about two soldiers who fall in love but see their romance ripped apart by war, debuts June 13. World of Wonder produces Out of Iraq.

The IF Project, which follows a group of female inmates that Logo says “give real-life context to Orange Is the New Black," premieres later in the summer. Kathlyn Horan directs that project.

Part of Viacom, Logo targets the LGBT community with its programming.

Logo’s summer schedule kicks off with Secret Guide to Fabulous: Summer, from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, which premieres May 30. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 8 RuVealed rolls June 5, leading into Michael Urie’s Cocktails & Classics, which returns for a third season. Urie and a guest panel, including Dolly Parton and Mel B., revisit campy films.

In terms of specials, Trailblazer Honors, an equality event held at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, airs June 25, while Vivica A. Fox hosts Gay Skit Happens: Summer Edition June 29. RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race arrives at a date to be determined later this summer.

Same goes for the RuPaul-hosted Gay For Play Game Show, with a six celeb panel answering pop culture questions and RuPaul giving the answers.