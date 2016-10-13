Logo Orders Second Season of ‘Finding Prince Charming’

Logo has greenlit a second season of dating competition series Finding Prince Charming, which premiered in September. Lance Bass hosts the show, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. The first season sees interior designer Robert Sepulveda Jr. with 13 suitors, housed together, trying to avoid being sent home, with one ultimately winning Sepulveda’s affection.

“Finding Prince Charming is unlike anything that’s currently on television and fans can’t seem to get enough of the reality series,” said Pamela Post, senior VP of original programming at Logo. “The show is a winning mix of drama and romance topped with humor and we are looking forward to leveling up next season.”

The first season ends Nov. 3, and a week later, Bass, Sepulveda and the 13 suitors come back for a reunion special.

Casting has begun on the new season. From Nov. 3 to 16, hopefuls can submit a photo or video via hashtag on Instagram or Twitter showing the public why they deserve a chance to be on the show. On Nov. 17, fans will vote from the top potential suitors and the winner will vie for Prince Charming’s heart.

Finding Prince Charming is produced by Brian Graden Media with Graden and Dave Mace the executive producers, along with Pamela Post and Stevenson Greene.

Logo is part of Viacom.