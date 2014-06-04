Logo to Honor 'Orange Is the New Black,' Jason Collins

Netflix series Orange Is the New Black and Brooklyn Nets basketball player Jason Collins have been added to the list of honorees for Logo TV's first Trailblazers special, the network announced Wednesday.

The special, intended as an annual event, will be broadcast June 26 on Logo and honor pioneers in the field of LGBT civil rights. Cast member Laverne Cox will accept the award on behalf of Orange Is the New Black.

Other honorees previously announced include Edie Windsor and Roberta Kaplan, the plaintiff and attorney, respectively, in the case United States v. Windsor, which rendered the Defense of Marriage Act unconstitutional.