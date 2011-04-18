Logo Greenlights Two New Series, Returns Quartet

Logo

has given the greenlight to pair of new series and will bow new seasons of

extant series.

The Viacom network, which targets viewers among the lesbian, gay, transgender

and bisexual communities, has ordered Sex Rx and

will expand it's A -List

franchise to Dallas.



Sex Rx will cast

an unflinching eye on the world of sex addiction, dysfunction and relationships

that shadows clients who are seeking treatment for sexuality issues in a group

setting. Christopher Donaghue, a sexuality specialist in private practice, will

serve as guide over 10 installments.

Proving you don't have to reside in N.Y.C. to be fabulous, the cast of The A-List: Dallas

will showcase a group of gay men in Big D and sassy straight women who lead

racy and high-limits lives. The network has ordered 11 one-hour episodes.

Both shows are schedule to join Logo's lineup this fall, prior to the second

season of Be Good Johnny Weir,

which is currently in production exclusively for Logo's winter 2012 roster.

