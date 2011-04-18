Logo Greenlights Two New Series, Returns Quartet
Logo
has given the greenlight to pair of new series and will bow new seasons of
extant series.
The Viacom network, which targets viewers among the lesbian, gay, transgender
and bisexual communities, has ordered Sex Rx and
will expand it's A -List
franchise to Dallas.
Sex Rx will cast
an unflinching eye on the world of sex addiction, dysfunction and relationships
that shadows clients who are seeking treatment for sexuality issues in a group
setting. Christopher Donaghue, a sexuality specialist in private practice, will
serve as guide over 10 installments.
Proving you don't have to reside in N.Y.C. to be fabulous, the cast of The A-List: Dallas
will showcase a group of gay men in Big D and sassy straight women who lead
racy and high-limits lives. The network has ordered 11 one-hour episodes.
Both shows are schedule to join Logo's lineup this fall, prior to the second
season of Be Good Johnny Weir,
which is currently in production exclusively for Logo's winter 2012 roster.
