Logan: OWN's Michael Sam Doc Postponement 'Easy Call To Make'

OWN decided to put its documentary series on the first openly gay NFL football player on hold indefinitely to allow the player to focus on making the St. Louis Rams’ team, OWN copresident Erik Logan confirmed Monday.

OWN’s Untitled Michael Sam Project, which was set to follow Sam's life as he looked to make the Rams team which drafted him in the seventh round of the NFL draft, came under criticism last week for potentially serving as a distraction for Sam and the Rams’ football activities.

Speaking on ESPN Radio’s Mike & Mike Show Monday morning, Logan said the network assumed it wouldn’t have access to Sam’s on the field or locker room activities, but rather would follow Sam through his off-the-field comments. He added the network ultimately decided to postpone the series after meeting last Thursday with Sam’s representatives and the Rams.

