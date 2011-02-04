Logan, CrewReleased From Egyptian Military Custody
Lara Logan,
chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News, and crewmembers Don Lee and
Max McClellan have been released after being held by the Egyptian military
yesterday, a CBS News spokesman confirmed Friday.
The three are
currently en route back to the United States.
The detainment
of Logan and her crew came Thursday as attacks on foreign journalists escalatedin Cairo, leading to the hospitalization of two Fox News employees and the
threatened beheading of an ABC News crew, among other incidents.
Some of the
more high profile personnel began to leave the region Thursday amid the
violence, with CBS' Katie Couric returning to New York in time for the Evening News and NBC Nightly News' Brian Williams broadcasting from Amman, Jordan.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.