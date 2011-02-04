Logan, CrewReleased From Egyptian Military Custody

Lara Logan,

chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News, and crewmembers Don Lee and

Max McClellan have been released after being held by the Egyptian military

yesterday, a CBS News spokesman confirmed Friday.

The three are

currently en route back to the United States.

The detainment

of Logan and her crew came Thursday as attacks on foreign journalists escalatedin Cairo, leading to the hospitalization of two Fox News employees and the

threatened beheading of an ABC News crew, among other incidents.

Some of the

more high profile personnel began to leave the region Thursday amid the

violence, with CBS' Katie Couric returning to New York in time for the Evening News and NBC Nightly News' Brian Williams broadcasting from Amman, Jordan.