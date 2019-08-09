‘Lodge 49’ Back on AMC Aug. 12

Season two of dramedy Lodge 49 begins on AMC Aug. 12. Jim Gavin created the show, and executive produces along with showrunner Peter Ocko, Paul Giamatti, Dan Carey and Jeff Freilich.

Wyatt Russell plays Dud, an ex-surfer drifting around Long Beach after the death of his father. He finds solace in a fraternal order known as the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx, which turns him on to “a world of cheap beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries,” in AMC’s words.

The cast also includes Brent Jennings, Sonya Cassidy and Linda Emond.

The show premiered in the fall of 2018. David Madden, president of programming at AMC, SundanceTV, said after season one that Lodge 49 “tells a funny, wise and meaningful story that immediately and deeply resonated with critics and viewers alike.”