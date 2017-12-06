Local TV Revenue to Hit $20.8B, BIA/Kelsey says

Local television advertising revenue will hit $20.8 billion in 2018, according to a new forecast from BIA/Kelsey.

According to the forecast, local TV ranks behind only direct mail among local media.

BIA/Kelsey says stations will continue to be the largest player in the local video advertising market, accounting for 60% of revenue.

Revenue growth in the video segment will come from local mobile video , which will hit more than $1 billion and local online video, increasing to more than $2 billion.

Overall, BIA/Kelsey says local advertising ni the U.S. will grow 5.2% to $141.2 billion in 2018.

Traditional media will have a 64.7% share, with online and digital at 34.3%.



Related: BIA/Kelsey: Local Advertising to Hit $174B by 2021