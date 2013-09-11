Local TV Legend John Hambrick Dies

Local news veteran John Hambrick, who anchored at WNBC New York, KABC Los Angeles and KRON San Francisco, among many others, has died at 73. Hambrick had been suffering from lung cancer.

Hambrick's career also included stints at WEWS Cleveland, WCPO Cincinnati and WTVJ Miami.

His brothers, Judd and Mike, were also news anchors in major markets. His more memorable stories include the Cleveland riots, the standoff between American Indians and federal officials at Wounded Knee, South Dakota in 1973, and the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

Hambrick came from an acting background, was a film producer, and a songwriter and musical performer as well. He returned to acting after his news career, appearing in the Friday Night Lights pilot.

His survivors include Barbara Watson, his wife of 51 years.

"He was thorough in his research, relentless in his pursuit of a story and, above, all a master of his craft with an intense, high-energy delivery that commanded attention," said Chuck Scarborough, WNBC anchor. "John embraced his co-workers and friends with the same Texas-sized enthusiasm that defined his broadcasting style."

Hambrick will be buried at Lone Oak Cemetery in Texas.