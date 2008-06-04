L&O: SVU Clears More than 70% of U.S.

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution said it sold Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in more than 70% of the country for a fall-2009 debut in off-network weekday syndication.

That includes 24 of the top 25 markets for the crime drama, which is produced by Dick Wolf and Universal Media Studios.

Clearances include Fox's major-market owned-and-operated stations, as well as stations belonging to CBS, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sunbeam Television, Belo, Hearst-Argyle Television, Granite Broadcasting, Capitol Broadcasting, Local TV and Media General.

SVU debuted in weekend syndication this season, where it has become a top off-net performer for the studio.