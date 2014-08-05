LMN Reviving ‘Intervention’ for 14th Season

A+E Networks will bring back Intervention a year after canceling the longrunning docuseries, ordering a 14th season for A&E sibling LMN.

Production will begin this summer and the series is slated to air in first quarter of 2015. Original interventionists Jeff Van Vonderen and Candy Finnigan will return.

The series was originally canceled last spring after 13 seasons on A&E, with its last episode airing in July 2013.