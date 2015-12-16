LL Cool J Back as Grammys Host

LL Cool J will return as host of the Grammys special Feb. 15 on CBS. It will mark five straight years for Cool J as host. The event takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“We are delighted to welcome back the very talented LL Cool J as our host for the 58th Grammys,” said Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow. “His unique expertise, both as a Grammy-winning recording artist and accomplished actor, allows him to connect with both his musical peers and the fans at home, and his dynamic personality and charismatic energy set the perfect tone for our show.”

Cool J made his name in hip-hop and is a cast member on NCIS: Los Angeles.

The 58th Annual Grammy Awards is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for The Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

“The performances and moments that take place on the Grammy stage are awesome in so many ways for the audience and artists alike,” said LL Cool J. “I'm honored once again to host Music’s Biggest Night as we celebrate the talented music creators of today. It's going to be an incredible night and I'm excited to share this experience with the world.”