LiveRamp, Iris.TV, SpringServe Team Up on Cross-Screen Delivery

LiveRamp said it is working with Iris.TV and SpringServe to provide buyers with contextual data that enables them to use more of their cross-screen inventory in targeted and addressable campaigns.

(Image credit: LIveRamp)

Univision and Plex are among the publishers using the new capabilities.

“Partnering with LiveRamp has enabled Univision to accelerate our transformation of its adtech capabilities and deliver sophisticated targeted solutions for marketers to reach the diverse Hispanic audience,” said Univision's Brian Lin, senior VP, product management & advanced advertising solutions.

“We welcome the additional partnerships of Iris.TV and SpringServe working alongside LiveRamp to bring to market a first-of-its-kind ability to overlay rich contextual data on top of our audiences to unlock even more addressability for Univision. This will enhance our advertisers' ability to connect with our audiences with the right message across our content footprint, while ensuring brand suitability,” Lin said.

Plex's Harold Morgenstern (CRO) added, "LiveRamp, SpringServe and Iris.TV have been instrumental partners in bolstering Plex's addressable targeting, data and planning solutions. With these new capabilities, we are able to leverage audience and contextual data with ad-break level insights in our planning, enabling us to deliver better addressability and brand suitability across our diverse viewership footprint for our advertiser partners,” added Plex CRO Harold Margenstern.

LiveRamp said that going into the upfront, buyers and seller will be looking for ways to deliver audiences across screens, and that it’s collaboration with Iris.TV and SpringServe was a big step in that direction.

“We’re excited to be partnering with LiveRamp to unlock video-level contextual data to create the industry's first holistic planning tool that incorporates both audience and contextual video data across CTV and online video formats,” said Richie Hyden, COO & co-founder of Iris.TV. “More signal means more value. With greater video data connectivity, we’re making video-level data accessible, actionable, and useful for the entire advertising ecosystem. Couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with SpringServe, Univision, and Plex to bring these capabilities to life.”

"Our collaboration with LiveRamp and Iris.TV enhances and maximizes addressability for streaming publishers and distributors,” added SpringServe CEO Joe Hirsch. “As they head into upfronts, they can now leverage the full value of their audiences alongside contextual data, such as rating and genre, alongside adbreak-level insights to inform predictability in their planning process all while doing so with 100% control over their data and which advertisers they want to work with.” ■