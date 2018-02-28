LiveRamp Adds iSpot.TV Data to Target Viewers

Connected TV ad data and analytics company iSpot.TV said it made a deal to connect its ad impression data to the audience segments used by LiveRamp’s advertising clients.

LiveRamp takes information on consumers in marketers’ data bases and creates digital identities for them and determines whether they belong in audience segments advertisers want to target. LiveRamp will link iSpot.TV’s commercial viewing data to those identities, allowing advertisers to focus and evaluate their campaigns.

“This is an important partnership to help our advertising partners understand how their 1st and 3rd party digital segments index and perform against television programming viewership,” said Joel Jewitt, VP of Strategic Operations at LiveRamp. “iSpot.tv has granular TV ad impression measurement at a scale typically only found in digital. This extends our IdentityLink capabilities into the TV world in a meaningful way.”

Seattle-based iSpot.tv, uses Automated Content Recognition to track activity surrounding TV ads in real-time and uses data from 8 million connected TV to provide closed-loop attribution and attention measurement to brands, networks and agencies.



“Plugging our glass-level TV ad impression measurement into LiveRamp’s back-end allows advertisers to unlock their data and optimize effectiveness against their digital target audiences on TV,” said Sean Muller, CEO at iSpot.TV.

Muller said an example of how clients would benefit from the new arrangement would be if there was a retailer looking at a segment that included the top 25% buyer of toys. Adding the analysis by iSpot.TV would tell them how well they’re currently doing at reaching that target via TV, and how they could better reach that target. Finally, iSpot.TV could verify how well member of that segment are being converted by the campaign

“In fact, a lot of our clients, including retailer clients, are actually using this capability already for upfront planning,” Muller said.

“One of the things that we’ve really focused on over the last six years since the company’s been around is bringing digital like measurement into the TV world,” Muller said. “So the fact that we’ve built this capability of measuring TV in a digital-like manner with digital identifiers is really what paves the way for us to be able to bring this to the industry and match with LiveRamp like this in a meaningful way.”