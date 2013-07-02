Live Well Network Slots New Design Series

Live Well Network, the digital lifestyle subchannel owned by

Disney/ABC, has ordered 13 episodes of new design show Knock It Off! to

premiere on July 6.





In the series, best friends Monica Mangin and Jess Jackson

transform lackluster spaces into cool rooms with creative and low-cost

solutions. Knock It Off! will have a sneak peek Saturday, July 6 at 7

p.m. before moving to its regular timeslot on Sundays at 7 p.m. starting July

7.





"We are thrilled to announce Knock

It Off! as an exciting new series that combines the gratifying 'Do It

Yourself' design world with the lifestyle programming on the Live Well

Network," said VP of programming Peggy Allen. "Cohosts Monica

Mangin and Jess Jackson fill this series with fun, innovative tips that we

believe our viewers will not only enjoy but be inspired to give it a try."