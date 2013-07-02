Live Well Network Slots New Design Series
By B&C Staff
Live Well Network, the digital lifestyle subchannel owned by
Disney/ABC, has ordered 13 episodes of new design show Knock It Off! to
premiere on July 6.
In the series, best friends Monica Mangin and Jess Jackson
transform lackluster spaces into cool rooms with creative and low-cost
solutions. Knock It Off! will have a sneak peek Saturday, July 6 at 7
p.m. before moving to its regular timeslot on Sundays at 7 p.m. starting July
7.
"We are thrilled to announce Knock
It Off! as an exciting new series that combines the gratifying 'Do It
Yourself' design world with the lifestyle programming on the Live Well
Network," said VP of programming Peggy Allen. "Cohosts Monica
Mangin and Jess Jackson fill this series with fun, innovative tips that we
believe our viewers will not only enjoy but be inspired to give it a try."
