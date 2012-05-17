Live Viewing Boosts Social Media Usage

Viewers are communicating, consuming content and checking

comments through social TV, according to a new study by Viacom that found that

live viewing is a key to the phenomenon.

The study found that viewers engage in an average of seven

different types of social TV activities -- online or offline -- on at least a

weekly basis. The most common activities were watching TV with others,

searching for extra content and viewing clips from shows on social networks.

"One of the main goals of this research was to understand

how to inspire social TV activity among our audiences," Colleen Fahey Rush,

executive VP and chief research officer for Viacom Media Networks, said in a

statement. "We are focused on

leveraging our fans' attachment to their favorite shows by developing

compelling social TV services and apps that deepen those connections and unlock

the value of social chatter."

Viacom called

communicating a top priority among social TV users. "When I'm watching Jersey Shore, I have Facebook chats with

10 friends and I'm texting a dozen people, and I can be on the phone to my best

friend," said one participant in the study.

Overall, when it

comes to chatting, 56% of those involved in the study preferred communicating

through a social TV app, 53% through Facebook, and 50% use individual or group

texts. Among those that use check-in services, 71% check in to a show to let

their friends know that they're watching, and 64% check in to let other fans of

the show know.

Content is also

very important in social TV. Viewers want special content from social TV beyond

what can be found through online searches. What users want most is full-length

episodes, followed by behind-the-scenes extras and highlights.

Most social TV

users also like rewards, such as merchandise or signed photos from the cast of

the shows they watch. Interest in trivia and other games rise if they offer

some sort of prize as well. Real fans want games to be challenging and test

their knowledge, Viacom found.

Social TV users

also check comments about favorite shows. Viacom says that comment can provide

different points of view or a chance to pick up on something a viewer might

have missed about the program. Most importantly, comments create a connection

between fan and show.

Fans enjoy

comments most when they come from the cast and crew of a favorite show. They

also look for comments from people they know.

Viacom also found

that live viewing is a key to social TV activity. Communication, content and

comments were twice more likely to be used during live viewing than delayed

viewing. "Social TV enthusiasts feel left out of the conversation if they

missed an episode of a favorite show live, Viacom found.

Social TV

activities also rise directly after a live show.