'Live!' Ties Its Season-High With Next-Day Oscar Show

Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael tied its

season high in the metered markets on Monday with its second annual live

post-Oscars broadcast from Hollywood's Dolby Theater.

Scoring a 3.9 rating/11 share primary-run household average

and a 2.0/14 among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54 in the 56 metered

markets, according to Nielsen Media Research, Live! was up 8% in homes

compared to last year's show, which earned a 3.6/12 on Feb. 27, 2012.

Live! also beat talk leaders, CBS Television

Distribution's Dr. Phil and Warner Bros.' Ellen, among women

25-54, with Ellen in second place at a 1.7/10 and Phil in third

for the day at a 1.3/7.

That performance led Live! to win its time period in

13 of the top 15 U.S. metered markets, including New York, Los Angeles,

Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Detroit,

Seattle, Tampa and Minneapolis. In the country's top market, New York City, the

show hit a 4.5/16 at 9 a.m. on WABC, more than doubling the performance of

Fox's Good Day and NBC's The Today Show, which tied at a 2.1

rating.

Live!'s post-Oscar show featured footage of cohost

Michael Strahan chatting with celebs on the red carpet, while Kelly Ripa talked

to the winners backstage after they received their trophies. A panel of fashion

experts -- Carson Kressley, Extra's Maria Menounos and Live!'s

own go-to fashion guru, Lawrence Zarian -- also went over the night's dos and

don'ts with Strahan and Ripa.

Live!'s crew flew directly to Los Angeles over the

weekend to cover the Oscars after spending a week shooting shows at Walt Disney

World in Orlando, Fla.