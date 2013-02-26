'Live!' Ties Its Season-High With Next-Day Oscar Show
Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael tied its
season high in the metered markets on Monday with its second annual live
post-Oscars broadcast from Hollywood's Dolby Theater.
Scoring a 3.9 rating/11 share primary-run household average
and a 2.0/14 among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54 in the 56 metered
markets, according to Nielsen Media Research, Live! was up 8% in homes
compared to last year's show, which earned a 3.6/12 on Feb. 27, 2012.
Live! also beat talk leaders, CBS Television
Distribution's Dr. Phil and Warner Bros.' Ellen, among women
25-54, with Ellen in second place at a 1.7/10 and Phil in third
for the day at a 1.3/7.
That performance led Live! to win its time period in
13 of the top 15 U.S. metered markets, including New York, Los Angeles,
Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Detroit,
Seattle, Tampa and Minneapolis. In the country's top market, New York City, the
show hit a 4.5/16 at 9 a.m. on WABC, more than doubling the performance of
Fox's Good Day and NBC's The Today Show, which tied at a 2.1
rating.
Live!'s post-Oscar show featured footage of cohost
Michael Strahan chatting with celebs on the red carpet, while Kelly Ripa talked
to the winners backstage after they received their trophies. A panel of fashion
experts -- Carson Kressley, Extra's Maria Menounos and Live!'s
own go-to fashion guru, Lawrence Zarian -- also went over the night's dos and
don'ts with Strahan and Ripa.
Live!'s crew flew directly to Los Angeles over the
weekend to cover the Oscars after spending a week shooting shows at Walt Disney
World in Orlando, Fla.
