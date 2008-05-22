Litton Entertainment Names Sales Executives

Litton Entertainment named Thomas Warner corporate vice president, domestic syndication. He joined the company in January having been an independent consultant after 13 years of selling syndicated shows for Sony Pictures Television.

Kimi Serrano, also a former sales executive with SPT, joined Litton as senior VP, syndication and digital platforms.

Carol Hayes returned to Litton, where she helped to launch Jack Hanna's Animal Adventures, as senior account executive. In the interim, she has had posts at Five Star, Starcom and TVS, among others.

In addition to Hanna, Litton's shows include Baywatch, Storm Stories and Pimp My Ride.