Litton Entertainment: Clearing Picture for Storm Stories
Litton Entertainment said it cleared 70% of the country for its new Storm Stories series format for fall 2008.
Clearances included stations owned by CBS, ABC, Tribune, Fox, Gannett, Cox Broadcasting, Hearst-Argyle Television, Media General, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Scripps.
Top market clearances include WABC New York, KCAL/KCBS Los Angeles, WGN Chicago and KYW Philadelphia.
The series showcases extreme weather and the human-interest stories of survivors and rescuers. It can be customized by stations to insert live local news and weather cut-ins.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.