Litton Entertainment: Clearing Picture for Storm Stories

Litton Entertainment said it cleared 70% of the country for its new Storm Stories series format for fall 2008.

Clearances included stations owned by CBS, ABC, Tribune, Fox, Gannett, Cox Broadcasting, Hearst-Argyle Television, Media General, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Scripps.

Top market clearances include WABC New York, KCAL/KCBS Los Angeles, WGN Chicago and KYW Philadelphia.

The series showcases extreme weather and the human-interest stories of survivors and rescuers. It can be customized by stations to insert live local news and weather cut-ins.