Littman Joins Herring Nets

Bruce Littman has joined Herring Networks as executive VP of content distribution.

Herring is the parent of One America News and Wealth of Entertainment (AWE) networks.

Littman has been VP of content distribution at Anthem Sports and before that spent eight years at Fox News and Fox Business heading up distribution as VP of affiliate sales and operations, according to Herring.

“We’re pleased to have Bruce join our executive team," said company president Charles Herring. "It’s an exciting time for our networks, which have seen explosive subscriber growth and strong ratings performance over the last year."

One America and AWE were added to DirecTV's lineup in April. Carriage also includes AT&T U-verse and Verizon's FiOS TV, but AT&T's DirecTV was a big get for the nets.