Little Rock Anchor Anne Pressly Dies

KATV Little Rock morning anchor Anne Pressly, brutally assaulted in a home invasion early last Monday, has died. She was 26.

“The staff of Channel 7 cannot express our grief at the loss of Anne, our dear friend and co-worker,” reports KATV.com. “We thank everyone for their concerns and prayers for Anne and her family over the past week. Please continue to keep her family in your prayers.

Pressly’s parents, Guy and Patti Cannaday, thanked the Little Rock community for their support over the last week:

“We are profoundly saddened to tell you that our dear Anne has lost her struggle for life. It was our hope, as was yours, that Anne would overcome the injuries inflicted upon her in the brutal attack at her home. We were with her in her last moments, and although our hearts are broken, we are at the same time comforted by our faith knowing that Anne is now with our Heavenly Father.



The outpouring of compassion we have received is truly a testament to the way in which Anne has touched so many people in a positive way. Thank you for your prayers and your many acts of kindness. We are grateful for the wonderful care Anne received from her doctors, nurses and others at St. Vincent.

Our lives will not be the same without her. We ask that you continue to pray for us as we struggle to move forward without our dear sweet daughter. We also ask that you give us the privacy we need at this very difficult time."

Little Rock police continue to search for suspects.