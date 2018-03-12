‘Little People, Big World’ Back on TLC April 3

Season 13 of Little People, Big World returns to TLC Tuesday, April 3, promising “more family, more babies and more milestones than ever before,” according to the network. TLC will air 10 one-hour episodes this season, plus a two-hour show featuring the birth of Jeremy and Audrey’s baby girl, Ember Jean Roloff.



The series is produced by Discovery Studios in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions for TLC.



In the new season, Jeremy and Audrey are racing to get everything ready before the baby arrives. With Jeremy working tirelessly to fix up the house, Audrey prepares an ambitious birth plan in which she will deliver the baby without pain medication. Meanwhile, as Amy and boyfriend Chris celebrate their one-year anniversary, she feels that it is time to integrate Chris into the family dynamic.



Related: Data Pinpoints Products Women Buy



Viewers will also follow Zach, Tori and baby Jackson, whose dwarfism creates even more challenges for the new parents. Back at the farm, Matt and Caryn prepare for pumpkin season. Matt starts to desire a different living situation away from Amy, and thinks about selling the farm.



After the season premiere of Little People, Big World, new TLC series My Little Life, following five little people from across the country as they work to overcome their struggles, debuts. TLC has committed to six one-hour episodes of the new show.



My Little Life is produced by Betty for TLC.