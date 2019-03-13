‘Little People, Big World’ Back For Season 14 on TLC

Little People, Big World, about the Roloff family and its struggles with dwarfism, is back on TLC April 2. TLC said the fourteenth season is about “the fate of Roloff Farms, as Matt and Amy consider if it’s possible to continue running the property together, while their increasingly separate lives and relationships are driving them further apart.”

Amy decides to spend time away from the farm, hanging out with her boyfriend, Chris. Matt and girlfriend Caryn consider whether their future is in Oregon with the farm, or in Arizona, where they’ve just purchased a home. New parents Zach and Tori are pushed to their limits with one-year-old son Jackson, Zach’s health scares and a new puppy.

“The Roloff family has always been a beloved part of the fabric here at TLC and we are proud to welcome them back to Tuesday nights,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager, TLC. “Over the last 14 years, the family has opened up their lives to our viewers – the joys as well as the heartache. We are honored that they continue to let us follow along on their incredible journey.”

Little People, Big World is a Discovery Studios Production in association with Gay Rosenthal Production for TLC.

TLC is part of Discovery Inc.