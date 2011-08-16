Little League World Series Gets 3D Treatment

For

the first time, the Little League World Series will have games

broadcast in 3D, becoming the latest major sporting event to follow the

trend.

ESPN

3D will carry the 22 games played at Lamade Field in Williamsport,

Penn., including the 3rd place consolation game Aug. 28.

ESPN,

ESPN2 and ABC will combine to broadcast all 32 games of the tournament.

ESPN and ESPN2 will carry 27, while ABC will take five including both

semi-final games and the championship. All games on ESPN and ESPN2 will

also be available on ESPN3.com and ESPN Mobile TV. ESPN has also created

a LLWS site.

This

will be ESPN's 23rd straight year of Little League World Series

coverage. The games begin Aug. 18 with a quadruple-header beginning at 1

p.m. ET.