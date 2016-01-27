‘Little House on the Prairie’ Film Back on Track

Little House on the Prairie, which aired from 1974 to 1983 on NBC, may yet get its big-screen debut, with Paramount adapting the project. The film version was originally announced in 2012 as a Sony vehicle, with Scott Rudin producing.

Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) is set to direct the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which previously reported Paramount’s involvement.

The wholesome series featured Michael Landon as the patriarch of a pioneer family in rural 1800s Minnesota, and Melissa Gilbert as one of its many daughters. The name was changed in the final season, after Landon left, to Little House: A New Beginning.

The franchise also spawned several made-for-television movies.

Laura Ingalls Wilder wrote the novels that begat the TV series.

Gilbert is engaged in a run for Congress, representing Michigan.