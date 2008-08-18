Little Girl Lost Finds Ratings for LMN
Lifetime Movie Network continues to grow its audience for original movies in the target female demos.
According to the early ratings for Sunday's premiere of LMN original Little Girl Lost: The Delimar Vera Story, the film was the second-highest rated original in the network's 10-year history.
Year to date, according to Lifetime Television, LMN is up 33% in women 18-49 and 25% in women 25-54.
Little Girl Lost was Lifetime's 11th original move of 2008.
