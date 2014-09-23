Lisa Sherman Named Ad Council President

The Ad Council has Lisa Sherman to be its new president and CEO. Most recently, Sherman had been VP and general manager of Viacom Networks' LogoTV.

Sherman is succeeding Peggy Conlon, who announced her retirement earlier this year after 15 years in the post. Sherman will take over Nov. 3. Conlon remains on board through December to help with the transition.

For 72 years, the Ad Council has been putting donated advertising creative with donated ad time and space to help create iconic public service campaigns from Smokey the Bear to Friends Don't let Friends Drive Drunk. In 2013, it received $1.6 billion in donated time for 40 national campaigns.

