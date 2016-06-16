Lisa Katz on Board at NBC as Executive VP of Drama Development

Lisa Katz, former senior VP, drama development at 20th Century Fox TV, will join NBC as executive VP, drama development. She starts July 11 and will report to Jennifer Salke, NBC Entertainment president. Katz spent 12 years at Fox.

In addition to overseeing the drama development pipeline, Katz will be working on NBC’s new crop of drama pilot pick-ups, including Timeless and Chicago Justice.

“Lisa brings to NBC an incredible instinct for creative content as well as the strong collaborative relationships with talent that help create hits," said Salke. “I hired her 12 years ago at 20th and am thrilled she chose NBC as her next professional home. I know that she will make a fantastic addition to our programming team.”

While at Fox, she developed Lee Daniels’ and Danny Strong’s Empire, as well as new dramas Star, APB and Pitch. She also developed new dramedy This Is Us for NBC.

Katz started her career at Brillstein-Grey, where she worked on The Sopranos, among other hit series.

She's stepping into the role after Pearlena Igbokwe’s promotion to president, Universal Television Studios.