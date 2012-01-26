Lisa Erspamer Out at OWN

OWN executive Lisa Erspamer is exiting the network in another

executive shuffle at the struggling cable channel.

"Lisa Erspamer, executive vice president of production and development for OWN, is leaving the company by mutual agreement to pursue

other opportunities," a network spokesperson said in a statement.

Erspamer joined OWN in January 2010 from The Oprah Winfrey Show to oversee

production and development of daytime and primetime programming for the

Discovery-backed network. She spent 15-years at Harpo Productions where she

rose to co-executive producer of Winfrey's iconic talk show and produced some

of the program's most memorable episodes like the Whitney Houston interview and

car giveaway.

The network has tapped Discovery veteran Rita Mullin, senior

VP of content strategy for Discovery Fit & Health, to work with OWN

on programming and development in the interim, while continuing her role

at DFH, the spokesperson said.

Erspamer's exit is just the latest in the revolving door of

executives at Winfrey's eponymous channel, which launched last January. CEOChristina Norman left last May

and was replaced on an interim basis by Discovery Communications COO Peter

Liguori, until Winfrey assumed the chief executive role in July.

Harpo Studios' Erik Logan and Sherri Salata were named presidents of the

network at that time also.

OWN has struggled to draw more viewers than the Discovery

Health channel it replaced, and its much-promoted Rosie O'Donnell talk show

hasn't done anything to move the needle (the talk show recently got a newexecutive producer and set).

The net has seen some success with the Winfrey-helmed primetime

series Oprah's Next Chapter, whichdrew OWN's biggest premiere since its launch on Jan. 1.

The series is expanding to two nights a week through February.

Deadline first reported the story.