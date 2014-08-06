Lipps Named WICS Springfield (Ill.) General Manager

Rick Lipps has been named general manager of Sinclair’s WICS Springfield (Ill.). He will also oversee sales and non-programming matters for WRSP (Fox) and WBUI (CW), which are linked to WICS (ABC) through joint sales and shared services agreements.

Lipps had been general manager of Media General-owned WCBD Charleston.

"Rick is a highly-experienced station manager focused on driving all aspects of the stations he oversees,” said Steve Marks, co-COO at Sinclair. “He is not only results-driven, but understands the need to maintain and develop client and viewer relationships. We believe he is the perfect choice to optimize our position in the market."

While in Charleston, Lipps also was group leader for stations in Savannah and Augusta, Ga. From 2006 to 2007, he was general manager of WNWO Toledo. Prior GM gigs include WTNZ Knoxville and KWWL Waterloo (Iowa).

“The Springfield/Decatur area is a dynamic market with a growing diverse revenue base,” said Lipps. “Providing the best local news and entertainment for our viewers has been and will continue to be our top priority. I am looking forward to leading and working with a great team and becoming involved in the local community."