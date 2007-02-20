Lippin Ups Golum To President

Pamela Golum has been promoted to president of West Coast entertainment for the international PR/entertainment marketing firm The Lippin Group.

The longtime employee, based in Los Angeles, will continue to be responsible for overseeing entertainment and corporate communications campaigns for television, film and new media clients in the U.S. and abroad. She also will continue to have management responsibilities within the company and report directly to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin.

Golum, most recently executive VP of The Lippin Group, has a client list that includes producer Dick Wolf and his Law & Order franchise, the High School Musical telefilms and concert tour, as well as Hannah Montana for The Disney Channel.

Corporate clients encompass the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Bruce Nash’s Nash Entertainment, the Monte Carlo Television Festival, Jaclyn Smith International and ESPN’s ESPY Awards.

Golum is a member of ATAS, former vice chairman of Television Publicists Executive Committee (TPEC) and has lectured at Stanford and UCLA.