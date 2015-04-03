‘Lip Sync Battle’ Breaks Ratings Records for Spike

Thursday’s premiere of Lip Sync Battle ranked as the most-watched non-scripted series debut in Spike’s history. The half-hour show at 10 p.m. drew 2.2 million viewers as well as a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, also the highest rating in network history for a non-scripted show’s premiere.

“The record ratings are indicative of the incredible talent and creativity of the producers and participants who delivered in so many ways,” said Kevin Kay, president, Spike. “We are incredibly encouraged by the balanced audience of the premiere as we continue our mission to target a broad viewership.”

The 10:30 p.m. episode recorded a 1.2 rating in the demo, with 2 million viewers tuning in.

Lip Sync Battle's content across Spike’s owned and operated properties as well as YouTube and Facebook has already logged 15 million video views. On Twitter, it was the top ranked cable series and the No. 2 series overall.

Eight Million Plus Productions, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson of Matador and Rick Schwartz of Eight Million Plus serve as executive producers of Lip Sync Battle.