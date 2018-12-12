‘Lip Sync Battle’ Back on Paramount Network Jan. 17

Season five of Lip Sync Battle turns up on Paramount Network Jan. 17, featuring performances by Brooklyn Decker, Big Bird, Vanessa Morgan and the Fab 5 from Netflix series Queer Eye. Paramount promises special appearances from Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.

LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen host Lip Sync Battle. As the title suggests, the show features celebrities going head to head in a lip sync contest.

Executive producers on Lip Sync Battle are Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson of Matador Content, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, LL Cool J and Eight Million Plus Productions.