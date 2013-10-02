Lionsgate,Televisa Backed Ventures Ink Film,TV Deal with George Lopez

Pantelion Films and South Shore have announced an overall film and TV deal with actor, producer and comedian George Lopez.

Pantelion Films is in partnership between Lionsgate and Videocine, an affiliate of the Mexican media giant Grupo Televisa, while South Shore is a TV studio venture between Televisa's U.S. studio division, Televisa USA and Lionsgate.

The first Lopez TV projects for U.S. networks from South Shore include several comedies and an action drama in development with Stan Lee.

On the film side, principal photography is slated to begin in New Mexico in mid-October for Pantelion Films' English-language feature, "La Vida Robot," starring and produced by Lopez.

Lopez, who is represented by CAA/3 Arts, is also starring in "Saint George," from Lionsgate Television and Lionsgate's television distribution company, Debmar-Mercury. The half-hour sitcom is currently in production and will premiere on FX in early 2014.

"We're delighted to expand our relationship with George Lopez, a Latino icon and one of the leading comic actors in America," said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs in a statement. "George is already starring in one of our 10+90 sitcoms for FX, and his impressive slate of projects reflects his versatile talents and the synergy between our film and TV operations at its best."